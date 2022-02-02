ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $34.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 880,009 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

