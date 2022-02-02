ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $34.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 880,009 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

