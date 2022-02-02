Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stake Raised by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

