Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,056. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

