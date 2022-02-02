ProximaX (XPX) One Day Volume Tops $163,656.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $163,656.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

