Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Shares Down 5.1%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

About Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.