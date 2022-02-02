Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 8,344 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

