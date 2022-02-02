Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $235,000 Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE VSH opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.