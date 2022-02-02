PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 32,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

