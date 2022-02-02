Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $9,961.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

