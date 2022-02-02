PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 7,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 898,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

