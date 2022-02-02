Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Down 6.9%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 8,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,733,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.