Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 8,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,733,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $512.00 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.