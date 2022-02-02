Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.87 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

