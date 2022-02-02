Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $237.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

