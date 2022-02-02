Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.