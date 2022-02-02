Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

