Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

