Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Decreased by Analyst

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18. CONMED has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CONMED by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

