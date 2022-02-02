Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $287.29 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.47 and its 200 day moving average is $308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.