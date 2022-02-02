Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

MCD opened at $258.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average is $248.71. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

