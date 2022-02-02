Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

PKG stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,647,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

