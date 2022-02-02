Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Issued By Truist Financial

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,755,000 after buying an additional 39,283 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4,760.0% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

