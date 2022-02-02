Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FRME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FRME opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Merchants by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.