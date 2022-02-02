Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $434,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,120 shares of company stock valued at $17,920,519.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.