Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Boosted by Truist Financial

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 104.49%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

