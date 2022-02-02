Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

BOOT stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

