Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

