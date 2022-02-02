Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of QCAAF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

