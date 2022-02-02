Quixant (LON:QXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:QXT opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.66 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.62).
Quixant Company Profile
