Quixant (LON:QXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:QXT opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.66 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.62).

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

