Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Tritium DCFC

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

