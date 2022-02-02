Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,986. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.67. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

