Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gatos Silver (GATO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO):

1/27/2022 – Gatos Silver was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.50.

1/27/2022 – Gatos Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$4.00.

1/26/2022 – Gatos Silver was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

1/26/2022 – Gatos Silver was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

GATO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 132,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,859,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 779,550 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Gatos Silver by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,926,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 452,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

