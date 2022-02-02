Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE: BEP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

1/26/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/24/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

1/7/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$56.00.

12/9/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$42.28 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$62.14. The stock has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

