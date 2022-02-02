Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,177. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

