Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Redwood Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

