Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 867,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,455. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

