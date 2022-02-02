Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,565 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,561. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $306.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.36 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

