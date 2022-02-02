Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $10.21 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

