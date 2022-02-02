Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,562. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

