Renaissance Group LLC Sells 107,221 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vertiv worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,890 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

