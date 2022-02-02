Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $201.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,616. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.