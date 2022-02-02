Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 551,700 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 1,119.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of DoorDash worth $123,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $9,451,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.