Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $136,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,683,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 162,045 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

