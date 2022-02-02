Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $193.83 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $193,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

UNP stock opened at $247.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

