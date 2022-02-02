Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Clorox worth $214,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $211.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

