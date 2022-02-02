Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $158,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

