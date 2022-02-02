Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,700 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of Rogers Communications worth $149,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 296,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.