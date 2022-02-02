RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $5.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2024 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

