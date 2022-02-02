Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.46 ($44.34).

RNO stock opened at €35.11 ($39.45) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($113.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.70 and a 200-day moving average of €31.62.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

