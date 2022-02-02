Rent-A-Center Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,360 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 609% compared to the typical volume of 756 put options.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

RCII stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.